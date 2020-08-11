The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has called on dancehall musicians Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to have a joint concert.

He told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that both artistes with their huge following should come together to host a concert to celebrate the unity between them.

They should find a way to host a show together because they are the faces of Ghanaian music. When we look at the current generation, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are the faces of the music industry in Ghana…

The Deputy Minister of Transport described the clash between the two giants at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as unfortunate, adding that, it’s good they smoked the peace pipe.

Shatta Wale (L) and Stonebwoy

Mr Titus-Glover, who is known to be an ardent fan of Shatta Wale, said through his songs he was able to win his parliamentary seat in 2016.

He added that he has been nicknamed Shatta because of his love for Shatta Wale’s music.

In NPP and in the constituency they call me Shatta and Shatta Wale himself knows. In 2016, my campaign song was Obordorbidi and God willing I won with a difference of 4,025 votes.