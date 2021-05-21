A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has resigned from the party.

Stephen Atubiga, who joined the NDC during its formative years, says he is resigning from the party after series of consultations.

His resignation letter, which is yet to be forwarded officially to the party, was posted on his official Facebook page.

According to the former flagbearer aspirant, he is quitting the party because of the “vindictive and chameleon nature of some of the National Executives of the NDC.”

Mr Atubiga was on March 23, 2021, suspended from the NDC and subsequently hauled before the National Disciplinary Committee on May 21, 2021.

He was accused of making disparaging and unfounded comments against key party members including the party’s election 2020 Campaign Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi.

Meanwhile, Mr Atubiga, according to reports, will in the coming days launch his party, the National Liberation Congress.

Read his full resignation letter below: