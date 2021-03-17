The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has dropped his first Tik Tok video.

The popular man of God, wearing a full tracksuit, displayed some dance moves to announce his presence on the video app.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams then flawlessly introduced himself and the reason he was dancing with the caption: “This is my first Tik Tok”.

After posting the video, the man of God captioned it: “Hello! I’m on Tiktok now follow me @archbishopnick #archbishopnick #tiktok #tiktokchallenge #explore #explorepage.”

Watch video below: