Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has dropped the jaws of her teeming fans once again with a stunning photo of herself that was posted on her Instagram page.

The latest photo of the actress, on her Instagram page, saw Miss Forson standing in what looked like a doorway and striking a serious pose.

She had a straight face dressed in all black from her shirt to the trouser and even her sunglasses.

She had on an unusual colour of lipstick and put her full body and amazing curves on display for all to see.

The award-winning actress rested her hands on the opening of the doorway and had glittering-looking neckpiece.

After posting the nice photo, Miss Forson captioned it: “I should have cheated, but I didn’t.”

Following the photo and rather cryptic caption, many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to air their views.