The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North constituency, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is facing a contempt charge, has pleaded for adjournment because he is unwell.

A letter, signed by the lawyer for the MP, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh ESq, urged the court to adjourn the case to October 27.

But the judge rejected the plea and adjourned the case to October 8, 2020.

The MP is being accused of carrying himself as the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate with branded cars, billboards and posters as an elected candidate, despite a court order.

“That among others, the Respondent has, contemptuously, mounted billboards/posters advertising himself as parliamentary candidate,” the suit read in part, adding that the MP recently superintended an inauguration ceremony for a purported campaign team on August 24, 2020.

