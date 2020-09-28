Kwaw Kese's daughter, Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe
Kwaw Kese's daughter, Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe

Rapper Kwaw Kese has taken to his official twitter page to celebrate his daughter, Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe, as she turns a year older.

The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker posted a heartwarming photo of his four-year-old girl dressed in a white and gold attire with a gold chain resting on her forehead peacefully.

He wrote:

Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎈🎊 princess @docilla_nanahemaa. Four years of beautiful smiles, keep glowing Doci ❤️🎈💥🎊✅ Y’all follow my princess and make her day special 🦾.

Meanwhile, Docilla has also taken to her personal Instagram page to share photos as she marks her birthday.

Check out some of them below:

View this post on Instagram

Birthday mood

A post shared by Docilla_Nanahemaa Botwe (@docilla_nanahemaa) on