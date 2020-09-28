Rapper Kwaw Kese has taken to his official twitter page to celebrate his daughter, Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe, as she turns a year older.

The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker posted a heartwarming photo of his four-year-old girl dressed in a white and gold attire with a gold chain resting on her forehead peacefully.

He wrote:

Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎈🎊 princess @docilla_nanahemaa. Four years of beautiful smiles, keep glowing Doci ❤️🎈💥🎊✅ Y’all follow my princess and make her day special 🦾.

Meanwhile, Docilla has also taken to her personal Instagram page to share photos as she marks her birthday.

Check out some of them below: