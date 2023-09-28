Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese’s daughter, Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe, celebrated her 7th birthday on September 28.

The theme of the celebration was centered around Barbie, with every detail in various shades of pink, including Docilla’s charming attire.

For her special day, Docilla had her hair elegantly parted in the middle, fashioned into cute ponytails adorned with a delicate pink ribbon. Her outfit featured a leather top paired with a skirt designed with a lengthy belt that gracefully hung on either side.

In another enchanting ensemble, Docilla dazzled in a black and gold ball gown. The upper part of her dress shimmered with golden hues, while the lower portion was crafted from ethereal black tulle fabric, creating a truly magical look.

For her third birthday snapshot, Docilla opted for a stylish yet casual look, sporting denim shorts and a white Gucci tank top.

Kwaw Kese, beaming with pride and love for his daughter, shared a heartfelt message to celebrate his daughter.

“Today is a momentous day for my beloved princess, @docilla_nanahemaa, one of the most precious gifts that God has bestowed upon me. Happy birthday, Princess Docilla! We celebrate you today. You will forever be Daddy’s little big girl. #dodo” he wrote.

