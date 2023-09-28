The La Traditional Council has refuted allegations that some persons are attempting to bribe them regarding the reclamation of 114 acres of land at the Kpletso site within the Burma Camp catchment area.

The Council held a ceremony last week to signify the reclamation of the land following years of negotiations between them and the military.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement disputed the claims of transferring the land to the La Traditional Council, as they had not yet received directives from the Ministry of Defence to do so.

But addressing the media on Thursday, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, the La Shikiteli, affirmed that they had initiated discussions with the military to seek an amicable resolution to the matter.

“We have initiated discussions with various stakeholders concerning the land reclamation process. I want to assure you that we are committed to reclaiming our lands. While there have been allegations of attempts to bribe us regarding the land, I want to clarify that these claims are unfounded.

Our intent in recovering the land is not driven by any malicious intentions; rather, it is to safeguard and put it to proper use,” he stated.”

