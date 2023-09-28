Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has set the music world abuzz with the release of the highly anticipated music video for his track “Manodzi,” featuring legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo.

The song, a hit from Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album “5th Dimension,” has garnered immense attention since its release.

Many industry players and fans are predicting that, it might just be the track to earn Stonebwoy a Grammy Award.

“Manodzi,” is a fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall which showcases Stonebwoy’s signature style and lyrical prowess.

With Angelique Kidjo’s enchanting vocals complementing Stonebwoy’s dynamic performance, the song has already made waves on the international music scene.

Check out the visuals below: