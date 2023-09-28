Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has waded in on a recent banter that ensued between MOGMusic and some Twitter users.

MOGMusic, also a gospel artiste, in the heat of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, made a comment on Twitter seeking to advise people on the need to stop voting for New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This attracted vitriolic attacks from some tweeps. He also fired back, using words some had described as insulting and unbecoming of a gospel musician.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, MOGMusic said he wouldn’t mind insulting anyone to did same to him.

“Boy am not your average Gospel Artist oo. So don’t think you will come into my space and insult me and go free. I speak my mind on issues without insulting anyone. If you disagree it’s fine we can debate. But if you try to insult me Boy you go hear am,” he wrote.

Later on UTV, he explained his actions, reiterating that he was a street boy and wouldn’t hesitate to retaliate when people disrespect him.

Expressing his opinion on the matter, Cwesi Oteng told Kwame Dadzie on JOY FM’s Twitter Spaces that he would not condemn MOGMusic’s act because he didn’t know what may have pushed him to make such comments.

“I won’t judge MOGMusic that he didn’t do well. Me I have been judged on social media, on e-levy, to endorsements,” he noted.

Cwesi Oteng’s take on MOGMusic’s banter with social media users on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/jHDSUMzWKU — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) September 28, 2023

According to him, sometimes when one is being attacked, people may not understand what they may be going through.

“I won’t come here to say MOG no try. Perhaps if I am in that situation, I will do worse,” he intimated.

He further explained that social media has become a hostile place; people are intimidating, trolling and insulting others.

“People have no respect for elders, people have no respect for hard work, people’s talents, people’s contribution to national development, people’s contribution to the Christian body,” he said.

The ‘God Dey Bless Me’ singer said sometimes some of the insults come from Christians. Most of the time lack of respect through traditions that they have been taught in their churches. He stated that these people have no respect for Christian musicians because they see them like the way they are represented on billboards, like small corners of the billboard so they don’t see gospel musicians as people to give respect to.

Meanwhile, other panel members including broadcaster Austine Woode, artiste manager Nii Noi, Joy Prime’s Roselyn Feli, Franky 5 of Max FM, gospel presenters Fifi Folson and OB Nartey condemned his act.

They explained although as human it was not out of place for him to err, his justification of coming from the street is defeatist of the ideals of Christianity and being born again.