The Coalition of La Associations (COLA) is up in arms with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over a portion of the Burma Camp land.

The specific land in contention is 114 acres around Kpeletso/East Airport La which was reportedly released to the Traditional Council.

In an earlier statement, GAF warned the general public to stay away from all of its lands, following the performance of customary rites to signify reclamation.

The statement acknowledged there are ongoing discussions by a committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue.

However, GAF said that it has not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence, which is its supervising Ministry, directing that the land should be released to the La Traditional Council.

But COLA has described GAF’s statement as misleading and unfortunate, stating the Force is aware of steps to acquire 140 acres of the land at Kpeletso and also the 114-acre was ceded to the La Stool.

It added there was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after years of deliberations and the grant of mutual concessions.

“The Ghana Armed Forces cannot pretend not to be aware of the deliberations and documentation executed in respect of the land,” the statement read in parts.

COLA has said it is their expectation that GAF acts in fairness and in accordance with the law and respect the rights of the La Stool for peaceful co-existence.

“Any action contrary to this will be illegal, unlawful and recipe for chaos,” the statement warned.

