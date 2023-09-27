The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned the general public to stay away from all of its lands, particularly in Burma Camp.

The message of caution, according to the Military High Command, comes on the back of reports which claimed it had released a portion of its Burma Camp land to the La Traditional Council.

In a statement, GAF said the media reports indicated that 114 acres of Burma Camp Land have been released to the Council.

“This claim was made by the La Traditional Council during a ceremony which was performed to signify the reclamation of the said land,” the statement noted.

The statement acknowledged there are ongoing discussions by a committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue.

However, GAF said that it has not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence, which is its supervising Ministry, directing that the land should be released to the La Traditional Council.

Neither has any government agency directed the Ghana Armed Forces to release any land to any Traditional Authority.

“Indeed, those lands remain a critical need of the Ghana Armed Forces for the preservation of State security,” the statement stressed.

Read the full statement below: