Sub-chiefs and residents of Agona Kwanyarko in the Agona East District of the Central region have staged a protest against its chief, Nana Ampem Darko and the Ministry of Education.

They are demonstrating against the unauthorised change of the school’s name from Agona Kwanyarko Secondary Technical School to Ampem Darko Senior High School (SHS).

The community is upset, claiming that Kwanyarko SHS is an integral part of their town’s identity.

They have issued a one-week ultimatum to the Minister of Education to change the school’s name to KWASTEC. Failure to do so, they warned will incur their wrath.

In an interview with Adom News, Omankrado of Agona Kwanyarko, Nana Asare Panii V, expressed surprise at the change of name.

He said the school’s land was donated by four chiefs thus is shock at Nana Ampem Darko’s unilateral decision.

Meanwhile, some of the irate youth of Agona Kwanyarko have threatened to shut down Agona Kwanyarko Secondary Technical School if government does not heed to their call.

Meanwhile, all efforts to contact Nana Ampem Darko have been unsuccessful.