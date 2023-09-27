A former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Nsafoah Poku has endorsed the candidature of Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

According to him, the head of the Economic Management Team is the best to lead the party and help it retain power in the 2024.

The Energy analyst endorsed Dr. Bawumia at his campaign office in Accra.

Mr. Opoku therefore called on the delegates to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming NPP delegates’ congress slated for November 4, 2023.

He added that, the youth stands to benefit more should Dr. Bawumia become President.

The energy expert indicated that, given Dr. Bawumia’s performance in government’s digitalization agenda, Ghana stands a greater chance of developing under his watch.

Mr. Opoku promised to go all out to campaign for Dr. Bawumia because he is the grassroots favorite and Ghana’s best choice for election 2024.

Source: Adomonline

