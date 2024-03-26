The Ghana Armed Forces(GAF) has denied knowledge of an alleged soldier who was arrested in Obuasi for attempted robbery.

The suspect reportedly gave his identity as 27-year-old Lance Corporal Eric Opoku.

Eric and three others who are currently on the run are said to have attacked and robbed a mining site at Nyamesom near Kwabenakwa.

However, GAF in a statement has said it has no ties with the suspect nor has he been deployed for any operation at the said site.

The statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie stressed all persons who use military accruement without authorisation will be dealt with when caught.

Below is GAF’s statement: