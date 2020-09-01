Following the order by President Nana Akufo-Addo that all basic school pupils, apart from Junior High School 2 pupils, should continue to stay home till next year, Private Basic School Proprietors have bared their teeth at the government.

According to them, they were not consulted before the President gave the order in his 16th Address to the Nation on Covid-19.

Seething over what the private school proprietors say is a serious delay and threat to the future of basic school pupils, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Enoch Kwasi Gyetua, told The Big Agenda on Adom TV on Tuesday that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has now asked the Association of Private Schools to bring its views.

“The president made us aware there was extensive consultation but GES has just informed us to bring our input on reopening of schools. Honestly on our part, the reopening is needless unless they want to use it for a pilot case,” he said.

Mr Gyetuah suggested the academic calendar should be redesigned to enable upper primary to senior high students restructure because there are no facilities for social distancing.

The Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer, Akwasi Obeng Fosu, conceded basic private school proprietors were not consulted before the Education Ministry advised the President to keep all basic schools closed.

He, thus, conceded there was the need to suggest a review to the President, after the scheduled meeting with proprietors.



The meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, September 3.



