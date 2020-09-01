Puma Energy Ghana, one of the leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in Ghana has organized a road safety campaign for the Sowutuom in Accra to create awareness and sensitize stakeholders, drivers, and other road users to adhere to road safety protocols.

The campaign dubbed, “Be Puma Safe” brought to life the importance of road safety and sought to help shape and change the behaviour of users of the road, especially drivers.

Mr. Wilson Asota, the Country Health and Safety Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, says, “It is important that we care for the people, the community and the country we serve. Their business is our business, so it is important to let road users know that any form of carelessness on the road has dire consequences. At the end of the day, we want to see people go back to their families alive and safe”.

Staff of Puma Energy Ghana took to the streets to educate road users of the road safety protocols while distributing branded souvenirs such as stickers, t-shirts, and hand sanitizers to motorists and other road users.

Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, Ms. Selassie Tettey,Marketing and Corporate Affairs – Puma Energy West Africasays, “as a global integrated mid and downstream energy company,we prioritize safety in all our activities hence the need for the campaign. Our mandate as an energy business is “Energising Communities” and this this is what you are seeing in the community of Sowutuom”.

The road safety campaign asked drivers and road users to be responsible and encouraged them to, among other things, “Be Safe, Stay Alert, Don’t Speed, Buckle Up, Drive Smart, Don’t Smoke, Stay Sober and Take A Break”.

The drivers expressed their excitement and thanked Puma Energy for the initiative. They asked for more of such programmes to ensure that more drivers are educated.

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd. is part of a global oil and gas conglomerate operating in 47 countries.

The company operates over 70 retail stations across the country.