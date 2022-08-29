Official kits sponsors of the Ghana Black Stars, PUMA has unveiled new away kits for the West African country ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The shirt was unveiled on Monday on the social media handles of the German kits manufacturing giants.

The shirt is dominated with red and has the design of the Ghanaian flag on the chest.

The Black Stars will wear this new strips when they face either Uruguay, Portugal and Korea Republic in Group H.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.