After the unveiling of Black Stars away jersey ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Ghanaians on social media have been buzzing with comments.

German kit manufacturing company, Puma, officially unveiled the jersey on Monday, August 29 on their social media handle.

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭



The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

The new kit is heavily dominated with red with a design of the national flag and written print of Ghana at the front.

Meanwhile, the release has received serious backlash from some citizens as they share their discontent on social media.

Looking at the Jersey Puma designed for Ghana, the only conclusion i can draw for it is that. We begged them to do anything for us. Cos — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) August 29, 2022

Puma take wanna away jersey give Class one children for experiment. — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) August 29, 2022

Check like we beg Puma say make dem do the away jersey give the Black Stars, jersey na basaa as3 Sunday special team bi dea tueh — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) August 29, 2022

You people dey complain say Ghana Black Stars en away kit no dey bee na Puma no force, you go go spy inside the money GFA pay to puma go be like 20gh but them dey expect nice design😂😂😂💔🤦🏾‍♂️ — 𝕯𝗋𝖺𝗒𝗒💙🥷💙 (@drayy09) August 29, 2022

I have tried to make that new Ghana Away Jersey nice in my eyes but still it’s nonsense. Puma dey play plus us. — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) August 29, 2022

Why, Puma open new branch for Kanta anaa cos eeii 😂😂😂 — Sheriff👑 (@sheriff_made_it) August 29, 2022

This jersey puma do give Black stars nu my former SHS house jersey sef dey bee pass am. How you go cross group stages in the WC 😂😂 — Sixteen Years CFC 💙🇬🇭 (@_16_years) August 29, 2022

While many strongly opposed the new kit, a few were pleased with the design.