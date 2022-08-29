After the unveiling of Black Stars away jersey ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Ghanaians on social media have been buzzing with comments.
German kit manufacturing company, Puma, officially unveiled the jersey on Monday, August 29 on their social media handle.
The new kit is heavily dominated with red with a design of the national flag and written print of Ghana at the front.
Meanwhile, the release has received serious backlash from some citizens as they share their discontent on social media.
While many strongly opposed the new kit, a few were pleased with the design.