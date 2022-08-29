The Forestry Commission has rejected claims that one of the lions at the Accra Zoo has escaped.

The Commission said the allegation is untrue and should be ignored completely.

This follows the killing of a middle-aged man by a lion at the Zoo on Sunday.

The Commission confirmed the statement, adding that he [the victim] was attacked and injured ‘within the inner fencing of the enclosure’.

A press statement issued on Sunday, August 28, said all facilities of the zoo remain intact.

“Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra zoo,” it said.

Below is the full statement: