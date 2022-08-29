The Ghana Education Service (GES) has congratulated the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates as their exit examination begins today, August 29.

The examination is being written at 775 designated centres by 422,883 candidates nationwide.

In a statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Cassandra Ampofo Twum, GES expressed appreciation to teachers, heads of schools and all relevant stakeholders for their cooperation so far.

It has, however, appealed to invigilators, supervisors and all persons in charge of the examination to ensure it is malpractice free.

To the students, GES urged them to be cautious of any activity which has the likelihood to undermine the integrity of the exams.

“Candidates are encouraged to prepare well and strive for independent work and depend on their own abilities. They should be mindful of the implications of misconduct which could lead to the cancellation or suspension of results,” the statement read in part.

GES has further indicated it has worked closely with the West African Examination Council to ensure a smooth flow of the examination.

