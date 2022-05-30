German sportswear manufacturers, PUMA has unveiled the new 2022/23 home kits for the Ghana national teams.

The newly designed kits will be used for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The clean design in white features the striking red, gold and green colours of the national flag on the sleeve cuffs.

This time, the home shirt has a new collar design having a yellow colour as well as the puma tag showing inside and at the button left side of the shirt.

All lined up in horizontal order, the puma logo comes with the text on the right side of the chest, with a bold Black Star at the centre and the logo of the Ghana Football Association occupying the left side.

The new Ghana jersey – which will be worn at the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup – is inspired by iconic moments from national team history – including the 3-2 victory over Italy at Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, replicas will be available for sale in September according to reports.

The replica jersey is made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place.