One more person has died in an accident which claimed the lives of two siblings at Ejisu-Besease in the Ashanti region.

The third victim is 50-year-old Abdul Rahman Mohammed who sustained severe injuries and was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Hamidu Mohammed, aged 62 and Masawudu Nalko, 40 years, died shortly after arriving at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Police say driver of the Honda CR-V car, Justice Adjoyi, who is in police custody, lost control of the vehicle and crashed the victims after making an unsafe overtaking.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased have been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.