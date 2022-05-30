Three suspects, including Benin and Mali nationals have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Patrol team in connection with the murder of an a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi road over the weekend.

The suspects, who were arrested on Sunday, May 29, are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

According to Police sources, one of the suspects, whose name has been withheld, is a foreigner and a casual worker at the Bole Cocoa Research Centre.

They were rounded up in their hideout with two others still on the run, the Savannah Regional Police Command says.

Following intelligence gathered, the Police patrol team acted swiftly and effected the arrest of the three.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Isaac Nongya on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police, Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said they have been able to trace the other criminals and will ensure the rest are apprehended.

“After the incident – that was on the Saturday dawn – the Savannah Regional Command moved to the scene and with the help of the intelligence unit in the Region, we’ve been able to round up some three suspects, who we are profiling to see if they are the actual culprits.

“We have a target for about five suspects. Some people commit crimes and leave some traces and with the help of the intelligence unit, we’ve been able to get the traces,” he said.

The suspects would be lined up in an identification parade this week for identification by family members who were in transit with the deceased lawyer, Richard Badombue.

The lawyer was attacked on Saturday and shot dead by armed robbers on the Bole-Bamboi highway.

In a statement dated May 28, the Ghana Police Service revealed that the victim was driving a Hyundai Accent saloon car with two other passengers on board, travelling from Accra to Jirapa, when the incident occurred.

“When they got to a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities, three armed men emerged from the bush and signalled them to stop and while slowing down, one of the robbers shot and killed the driver.

“We will do whatever it takes to get these miscreants arrested and brought to justice,” the Police said in their statement.