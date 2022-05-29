A private legal practitioner identified as Richard Badombia has been shot and killed in a robbery attack on Bole-Bamboi Highway

According to the Police situational report, Richard was traveling from Accra to Jirapa with three relations in a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 when they were attacked.

Upon reaching a section of the road between the Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities on the Bole-Bamboi highway, three armed men emerged from a nearby bush and signaled them to stop.

Whiles slowing the vehicle down, one of the armed men immediately shot at Richard who was driving.

The vehicle as a result veered off the main road into the offside of the bush, hit a tree and came to a halt.

The armed men followed suit and tried to open the doors of the vehicle to have entry into the same but the family’s bulldog barked at them and they bolted.

The surviving men and women went to the Police Station to report the robbery attack. Police moved to the scene, and combed the area but are yet to arrest the suspected armed men.

The deceased, Richard Badombia was behind the steering wheel with pellet wounds spread over his left cheek.

The body was removed and has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.