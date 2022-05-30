Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, son of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo has once again made his mother proud.

Kelvin, according to his mother, has won three meritorious awards in the United States (US).

Master Safo-Agyapong has also gained admission into the most prestigious High School in the US.

The lawmaker took to her Facebook page to tout her son’s successes as she shared photos of the certificates.

This comes a few days after he delivered a powerful speech in school in the United States when he addressed his school’s Students Council.

Kelvin’s impressive speech caught social media attention.