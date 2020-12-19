The nationwide protests of the National Democratic Congress against the December 7 election, has found its way in Washing DC, United States of Ameria (USA).

In a video fast circulating online, a group of people are seen holding placards as they take to the streets of Washington DC.

Clad in red and black attire, they chanted unprintable words against some high-profiled personalities in the incumbent administration.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, convener of the group, Kingsley Mortey, said the protest was to demand redress over what he described as discrepancies with the just-ended-polls.

Mr Mortey claimed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission’s declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo does not reflect the reality without providing any evidence.

He indicated that an attempt to petition the Ghana Embassy proved futile as it was turned down.

Watch the video below: