The Ketu South branch of the National Democratic Congress today took to the streets to protest what they describe as unfair treatment meted against voters by the Electoral Commission in the constituency.

According to protesters, some voters were turned away from polling stations on voting day because their names were not found in the Voters’ Register even though they had their Voters’ ID cards.

Meanwhile, Mr Richard Ahiagba of the Danquah institute was allowed to vote despite not having his name in the Register, a situation the NDC has described as unfair.

In an interview with the NDC Regional Secretary, James Gunu said the protest was to register their displeasure regarding the unfair treatment as well as the ‘stolen’ verdict of the people.

According to him, the NDC’s Presidential Candidate, John Mahama had won the 2020 Presidential elections thus, any other declaration by the EC was only a mockery of the country’s democracy.

“We came and presented a petition to the Municipal EC officer to be forwarded to the Regional Director, EC to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission because even we are aware that Ketu South thousands of people did not get their name in the register on the day of election to enable them exercise their franchise.

“So the benefit of democracy is for the people to freely elect their leaders, and if we have exercised our franchise and overwhelmingly voted for President Mahama, we don’t want anybody to make mockery, to make nonsense of the democracy that we are practicing. By rigging the elections, you are making nonsense of the democracy we all cherish.”

He added that the NDC will continue to demonstrate in several constituencies across the Volta Region until the Electoral Commission corrects wrongs that it said it did in the 2020 General polls and announces John Dramani Mahama as winner of the elections.

“We have done the demonstration here, Saturday we are in Keta, Monday we’re in Agotime Zorpi, Wednesday we’ll be in Ho Central, and it’ll continue until the will of the people is established.

“We are not going to allow anybody, born of a woman to make nonsense of the democracy, pour petrol on this country and light it with matches. We will not allow that,” he said.