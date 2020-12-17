The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun calls for the resignation of the Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Mrs Jean Mensa.

Their demand stems from what they described as infractions and errors that marred the just-ended 2020 general election.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker, disclosed this when irate party supporters stormed the EC’s headquarters again on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Though Mr Coker described the protest as a peaceful one, supporters were seen burning tyres at the premises as they clash with police personnel.

They were chanting no Mahama no peace as they were clad in red and black attires wielding placards with various inscriptions.

The scene turned chaotic as policemen had to block access routes with barricades and disperse the crowd with water cannons.

However, Mr Coker explains they meant no harm as they were only going to present a petition to demand Mrs Mensa’s resignation.

Thursday’s protest follows similar events held nationwide since the EC boss declared President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7, 2020, election.

President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.3% of the total votes cast while the NDC’s candidate, John Mahama had 6,213,182 which is 47.35%.

However, the NDC says the election was a ‘stolen verdict, flawed and fictionalised’, hence they reject it.