Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ashanti Region Police Command has commenced investigations into the attack on the Manhyia Divisional Police headquarters on Sunday.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, protesting results of the general election, stormed the headquarters, pelted stones at the police and destroyed two private vehicles.

However, officers at the Headquarters have denied at the time of the attack, such a person was in their custody.

Some armed police officers, who were injured in the unprovoked attack, have been treated and discharged.

After the attack, the protestors marched to the Jubilee Park to burn tyres, after which they clashed with the military.

ACP Kwaku Buah, speaking to Luv FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah, said the investigation will cover all wrongdoings of the protestors on the day.