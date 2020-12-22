A pregnant hawker was shocked to the core when a rich man purchased all of her products so she could go home and rest.

The kind gesture took place in Nigeria and it has since won the hearts of many social media users.

The buyer simply asked her to sum up the price of all the products she was carrying on her head, which looked like toffees and shea butter, so he could buy them.

Moments later, he took out a gift hamper and an envelope filled with cash and handed them over to her to possibly start a new business.

The pregnant woman, who was mesmerised, knelt to thank the man and started crying.

Watch the video below: