Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has visited former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, after he lost his seat.

Announcing his visit to the former President in a post on Facebook, Dr Okoe-Boye said it was a reawakening experience considering the storm he went through at the hands of his constituents.

To him, the impact of the encounter “shall be with me ad infinitum”.

He said: “The reawakening you experience when you get the opportunity to meet a Giant few weeks after going through the storm. I thank you H.E. JAK for the counsel and compliments. The impact of Yesterday’s encounter shall be with me ad infinitum. His grace is sufficient always.”

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Ledzokuku constituency, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, dethroned the incumbent Dr Okoe Boye of the New Patriotic Party by a margin of 1,866 votes.