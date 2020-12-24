hairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has rendered an apology to the Minority in Parliament for not being present receive their petition Tuesday.

The Commission had earlier posited that the notice for the presentation was too short for the necessary arrangement to facilitate the reception since its top officials were not at the office.

This comes after they NDC MPs were prevented by police officers when they embarked on a march to present a petition to the EC boss.

Clad in red and black clothing, the opposition MPs walked in a group towards the headquarters of the Commission, at Ridge in Accra.

Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu who read the content of the petition to pressmen noted that since they were ignored by the EC, they [Minority] will also refuse her audience when she appears before Parliament.

However, barely 24 hours after the incident, the Tamale South MP revealed that the NDC MPs have confirmed that their petition to the Electoral Commission (EC) has finally been received.

In a response from the EC acknowledging receipt of the petition, Jean Mensa told the Minority Leader that “we apologise for our inability to meet your delegation. It stemmed from the late receipt of your letter.”

She, however, assured the NDC MPs of her commitment to engaging further to ensure that all their demands enumerated in their petition are resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, the NDC legislators’ petition, among other things, demanded that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa “cause to be collated the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the 266 Polling stations in accordance with the law, with immediate effect.”