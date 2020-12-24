The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed his interest to be Speaker of Parliament of Ghana’s eighth parliament.

However, the Suame Member of Parliament has said he is not ready to lose his seat over the position, adding his party is also not ready to lose him.

“I cannot be the Speaker of the House, though I would love that. I would have to lose my seat as a member of the House in order to be the Speaker, but I am not sure my party is willing to go through that, considering the circumstances,” he said

Speaking in an interview on PM Express on Joy News, he noted the current circumstances surrounding the House also does not make the position favourable.

“The moment I take up the position as the Speaker, I would have to step out of the House because I can’t be a part of the deliberations after that,” he pointed out.