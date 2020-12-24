Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr has jabbed the Minority in Parliament over their walk to present a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, December 23, 2020.

The Minority held a procession to the EC headquarters with a four-paged petition but were impeded by the Police securing the premises.

The incident turned confrontational between the Minority and the Police.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu was heard hollering that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won’t rule forever.

“Let me send a strong warning to the police that the New Patriotic Party government will not rule Ghana forever,” he fumed.

When asked why they failed to pre-inform the Police in accordance with the Public Order Act, the Minority Leader is quoted as saying they embarked on a walk and not protest, to wit there was no need informing the Police.

But seasoned journalist Kweku Baako has dissented to the Minority’s claim that they were going for a walk.

To him, the Minority classifying their activity as a walk is absurd.

Speaking on Peace FM, Mr. Baako said; “If I wake up and decide to do my jogging and walking around, it’s true; that’s legitimate. It doesn’t come under the Public Order Act.

But if a mass of people, in this case, dignified people – Members of Parliament – decide to mass up and to take a walk to a public place which is also defined in the Public Order Act, what did they go there to do? To present a petition… and in the process, you could hear the leader doing some statements and announcements there, isn’t it? They want us to go to court to ask the court to define to us what a walk in this sense [context] means. This is a mass of people, dignified though they are, undertook a mass walk to a public place to present a petition that makes some demands.