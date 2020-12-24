Majority in Parliament has asked the Minority to behave responsibly in their quest to demand justice over the alleged stolen verdict in the just-ended parliamentary and presidential election results.

According to a Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng, the conduct of the Minority and their opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) inciting people to cause mayhem on the streets is appalling.

Debating a motion on the Floor of Parliament for approval of $10.2 million tax waiver for construction for materials/goods, equipment and services to procured in respect of the project for the rehabilitation of the National Trunk Road N8 (Phase 2) Assin Fosu to Assin Praso road, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor said the EC must be fair to ensure political stability in Ghana.

“Due to the political instability in Côte d’Ivoire, there is pressure on this country. Mr Speaker, it is on this note that I say that we must do everything possible to ensure that there is political stability in this country. And the only way to do that is to ensure that the right thing is done.

“So the EC must be firm and do what is right because it is important. You stated that there is political instability in Côte d’Ivoire so we must do everything possible as Members of Parliament to guard our constitution and do what is right.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Kwaku Kwarteng said the Minority and the NDC must ensure that Ghana continues to enjoy its peace.

“It is important to note that for us to achieve the peace we want, responsible people must behave responsibly. The way to achieve peace, is not for people who have lost elections incite people to hit the street to cause mayhem.

“And if we are seeing instability elsewhere, it should be a lesson to us that in our country, we must do things differently,” he said.

Addressing the press on the back of the Minority’s protest to EC’s office, Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amamkwah condemned the protest by his colleague MPs, insisting that the opposition MPs together with their party leadership to seek redress in court.