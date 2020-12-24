Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly sacked Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him in the French capital.

The news comes just hours after PSG thrashed Strasbourg 4-0 to climb within a point of the Ligue 1 summit.

Sport Bild and L’Equipe are among those to report Tuchel’s departure, while RMC and Telefoot say Pochettino will take over in the hotseat.

Tuchel, who arrived in the French capital in 2018, guided PSG to the Champions League final last season, where they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich.