Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), is now part of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) led by Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Mr Nunoo-Mensah said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are no longer options for him.

We have destroyed what Nkrumah tried to build; we can’t go on like this we need to rebuild the party. I told former President Rawlings I can’t go back to the NDC because that is not the party he created; no integrity or honesty and NPP too; not good. We lack the courage, to tell the truth, he said.