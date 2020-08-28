Joseph Esso has wished Accra Hearts of Oak well in the future after parting ways with the Ghana Premier League heavyweights.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker was one of five players who parted ways with the Rainbow colours after failing to reach agreement to sign a new contract.

“It’s been a wonderful journey down the rainbow lane, full of colours and amazing victories. At this point, it is no secret that my chapter at the great club has come to an end and my next destination has been topical, a fact that has proven the bond I shared with players, management and most importantly the fans,” he said in a statement.

“The love and support over the years were phenomenal and I am really grateful. For each cheer, from the stands, the touchline and from your digital distance, I appreciate you all.

READ ALSO

“I have reached a decision on my career path and hope you understand the need for fresh challenge just as each one of you should when you have the chance to live your dreams. I set off knowing that I served the never say die colours with all my strength and will always cherish every moment.

“To everyone who has supported me, know that the mission is not over and I will soar as the almighty guides and leads my journey.”

Esso, 24, played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the cancelled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

He signed for Hearts from Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018 and was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.