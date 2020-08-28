Curvaceous actress, Moesha Buduong, has confused the minds of some men with her backside as she poses for the camera.

During one of her foreign tours, she hit the street of London, and some men who were preparing for a photoshoot could not help but admire her.

After holding a conversation with her, they begged to take photos with her, particularly of her backside.

She hugged the Romanian men as they take turns to capture their memorable moment with her.

READ ALSO

In her reminiscing state, she posted the video on Instagram to shower praises on herself and God for making her find love and favour in the eyes of men.