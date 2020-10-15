The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Akwatia constituency, Henry Boakye-Yiadom, was missing in action when Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team stormed the area.

Okoyo, as he is widely known, was expected to engage Ernest Yaw Kumi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in a debate on the show.

However, for reasons best known to him, he failed to show up in spite of assuring the team of his appearance even on the morning of the show.

His absence, according to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Denkyemour, Seth Birikorong, was because he (the DCE), sent thought-provoking questions through Okoyo’s supporters which he believes scared him.

However, Mr Boakye-Yiadom’s supporters claimed his absence was rather a sign of victory.

Mr Kumi, who made it to the debate, touted the free Senior High School policy, among others as the reason he and the NPP would win the December 7 polls.

The NPP candidate also outlined a number of social intervention policies in education, entrepreneurship, job creation, among others that he will implement to change his constituents’ conditions when voted to power.