The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League finally returns tomorrow after several months of no football following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

After 15 matches played in the 2019/20 football season, President Nana Akufo-Addo ordered that all football activities should be put on hold.

But after discussions with the government, the season was abrogated with no demotion and a winner.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been given the clearance to start football activities with strict protocols at the various stadia.

The GFA said 25 percent of supporters will be allowed to be at the stadia as part of measures to fight the deadly virus.

Veronica bucket with water, hand sanitisers and soap will be made available at the stadia.

Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak will headline the fixture list for Matchday One of the football season on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.

The two former League Champions will battle each other on the first weekend of fixtures for the new season.

Aduana Stars – two-time Premier League champions have been tipped as one of the favourites for the title, because of their superior home record. The Ogya lads also boast of some of the finest talents on the domestic front. They come across as a team with loads of experience, with the likes of Yahaya Mohammed, Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane, Farouk Adams, Bright Adjei and Samuel Bio.

The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.

The Phobians have made some acquisitions to bolster their squad. Goalkeeper Richard Atta has been immense for them since his arrival from Elmina Sharks last season. Atta, put in a good display in the 2019/2020 season to earn a place in the Black Stars.

Hearts of Oak would heavily rely on the experience of Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Mohammed Alhassan, Fataw Mohammed and returnee Nuru Sulley.

One area of concern for the Phobians is in attack, following the departure of Joseph Esso to Dreams FC and Kofi Kordzie to Qatari side Muaither SC. But Abednego Tetteh could be their saviour. The former Bechem United forward, joined the Phobians last season.

Other fixtures that will come on this weekend are as follows:

Aduana Stars v Hearts of Oak (Tomorrow)

Legon Cities FC v Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko v Techiman XI Wonders

AshantiGold v Karela United

Liberty Professionals v Bechem United

WAFA v King Faisal

Ebusua Dwarfs v Elmina Sharks

Medeama SC v Great Olympics

Inter Allies v Dreams FC