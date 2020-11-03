A discussion, which started off smoothly, almost turned soar when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and his District Chief Executive (DCE), Paa Nii Doku, faced off in the constituency.

The disagreement started after Mr George took his turn to voice out his developmental projects in the constituency when Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate team stormed the area.

Mr Doku earlier had his one hour in the absence of the MP when he mounted the stage.

But Mr George, who was not pleased about the development, appealed to the host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson to humbly sack the DCE from the stage.

Ningo Prampram constituency

His reasons had been that he was not billed to have a discussion with him but his opponent, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, Alexander Leonel Martey who couldn’t make it to the show.

He argued the DCE had one hour to discuss his developmental projects, adding that if he (DCE) wants to debate him, he should go and file nominations as a parliamentary candidate.

“CJ, when the production team reached me, they said I was coming to do a parliamentary debate, you brought the DCE here and he had a one clear hour and so please tell the DCE to leave else I won’t talk,” he said.

As if that was not enough, some supporters of the NDC, who had massed up the venue, started hooting at the DCE to leave, thereby joining their MP to sack the DCE from the stage.

The host and the production team had to intervene and pleaded with the DCE to step aside which later saw the MP coming back to take his seat after storming out of the venue.

Mr George had his turn and made his submission till the end of the programme without his opponent from the NPP.

Meanwhile, after the show, Mr George, who was determined to ensure that the DCE never takes his turn after his opponent failed to show up, interrupted the final submission of the DCE.

The development nearly turned into a scuffle between the MP and the DCE, thereby forcing the host to end the show.

Watch video above: