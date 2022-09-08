Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was in scintillating form for Ajax in their UEFA Champions League opener against Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kudus was named in the starting line-up for the first time since April, slotting in ahead of Brian Brobbey for the game.

The Ghanaian settled in as a false 9 in Wednesday’s encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old set up Steven Berghuis in the 32nd minute with a beautiful piece of skill to extend Ajax’s lead to two goals after Edson Alvarez headed in the opening goal of the game.

A minute later, the attacking midfielder was on the scoresheet after surging into the box having beaten James Tavernier in a sideline tussle.

Kudus then netted after letting fly his strike inside the 18-yard box to give Ajax a 3-0 lead going into the first half break.

The goal was also the Ghanaian’s first in the European competition.

He was named the man of the match following his impressive performance.

Before the game against Rangers, Kudus had just played 74 minutes of league action for Ajax in the Eredivisie, with a chunk of it coming in last weekend’s win over Cambuur.

The midfielder came off the bench to score in that fixture prompting Schreuder to start him in the encounter against Rangers.