President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, claims an Immigration Officer in the Ashanti Region was transferred for daring to arrest ‘galamsey queen’, Aisha Huang for retuning to Ghana after her deportation.

He indicated that, when they had the hint of her presence in Ghana over a year ago, they told the Immigration Officer and he promised to arrest her.

However, Mr Peprah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday claimed the powerful people behind Miss Huang transferred the Immigration Officer to stop him from pursuing the matter.

“Aisha Huang would have been arrested over a year ago when we gave the hint to an Immigration Officer in Ashanti Region but he was transferred and we became handicapped,” he alleged.

The Small Scale Miners Association President said after that incident, they decided not to follow up on the issue until her arrest.

He indicated that, there are Chinese nationals who are mining in Ghana’s forest reserves under the protection of State security such as the military among others.

“Aisha is just one of the many powerful Chinese illegal miners in Ghana who drive cars with Office of the President stickers on them,” he stated.

Mr Peprah bemoaned how Chinese nationals have taken over the Community Mining Scheme launched by the government to fight galamsey.