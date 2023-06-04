A former Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, says the huge number of flagbearer aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicates a group of overly ambitious individuals seeking to gain power.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, he said the large number of aspirants does not necessarily depict democracy but presents an opportunity for anyone who has the resources to win power.

“I think that NPP has a large number of overly ambitious people. Some of them don’t actually look at their capabilities. They have even difficulties formulating their own ideas,” he said.

So far, 10 people have picked up forms to contest in the NPP flagbearership race in November 2023.



The nomination was opened on Friday, May 26, 2023, and will close on Saturday, June, 24, 2023, according to the NEC of the party.

Big names contesting the race include former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and sitting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But Mr Fuseini believes that only two of the 10 aspirants so far are qualified to contest in the flagbearership race.

“For the people who have picked the forms, there are only about two people who appear to be qualified; Addae Nimo and former Minister for Transport, Joe Ghartey. The others are so tainted and that is not funny,” he said.

