Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim, says his heart got broken in the university when his girlfriend left him because he was a virgin.

He explained that he was a staunch Christian while in school and he had never been sexually active.

This happened while he pursued his bachelor’s degree at the University of Cape Coast.

“I’m an emotional man, I had a heartbreak and this was when I was in the university, I was a cool Christian boy and I get into a relationship and this lady leaves you, you know you get so much hurt.

“I was a virgin and the girl said no she doesn’t want a virgin so she left me, and I cried,” he recalled.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Mr Anim mentioned he was able to get over the heartbreak because he had other important and pressing issues to deal with which kept him moving forward.

Mr Anim is a Ghanaian politician and a chartered accountant.

He earned his Master’s Degree in Financial Economics at Ohio University and had a degree from the University of Cape Coast.

He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.