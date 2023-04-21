The one-week observation for late Kumawu Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Basoah, has been scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at the Kumawu JHS Presby from 6 am to 6 pm.

Mr Basoah died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, 2023, while he was undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ:

What are we on earth for? – Henry Quartey mourns death of Kumawu MP

He was 53 years.

Read the details of the celebration below: