The New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for Juaben constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng broke down in tears in Parliament while eulogising her late colleague and friend, Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.

Ama Pomaa who sits next to the late Basoah caught the eye of the Speaker when tributes were being poured in on Friday after Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko read a statement on the floor in his memory.

The lawmaker described the deceased as a brother and friend but while still speaking, her emotions got the better part of her causing tears to flow freely.

Other parliamentarians shared their experiences with the late Philip Basoah and many described him as strong, hardworking, disciplined and full of leadership skills.

Despite going through prosecutions to become an MP, he fought and won.

Meanwhile, the late MP’s chair has been covered with a red band.

