Parliament on Friday approved three new revenue bills presented by the government despite opposition from the Minority.

The bills were passed by a 136-137 majority decision after extensive debates.

The bills include the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

They are also essential for facilitating the Board Approval for the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme staff-level agreement.

ALSO READ:

Meet the two female MPs who occupy leadership positions in Parliament

The government is seeking to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue through these new bills.